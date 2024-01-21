Nick Robertson’s ‘Leave to Enter’ lives up to its hype as ‘genius’

Leave to Enter – Nick Robertson | The Fremantle Comedy Factory | Until 21st January | ★ ★ ★ ★

Fringe is back! Usually, my reviews are my own words but I’m starting this one with some words from other reviewers, because Nick only has one more performance at Fringe 2024 on Sunday 21st January and this really is a show that you should not miss.

Leave to Enter performed by Nick Robertson has been described as “genius” and named one of The Age’s ‘Best of Melbourne Fringe.’ Given all of that praise the audience on Saturday night was criminally small, so hopefully he’ll have a full house tonight.

It’s billed as comedy/spoken word, and although there are many moments to chuckle at there are also – at least for this reviewer – many moments to relate to, to cringe at, and to wish there were time to explore more. Not only is he an amazing talent he’s also super adorable.

My partner loved the way Nick wrapped up his set and I just loved Nick. I wish everyone had the opportunity to see him, and I’m glad we had the opportunity to enjoy such an intimate performance with such a talented artist.

The previous reviews aren’t overselling the exquisite storytelling of Nick Robertson and I’m not going to either! I am gutted that Nick has only one Fremantle performance left, because whatever I say is unlikely to fill the venue by tomorrow evening. But it’s Freo man! And the show is PG rated. Out the front of the Federal Hotel is a fair and some rides. There are plenty of things to see and places to eat, so why not make a day of it that ends with the sublime spoken word skills of Nick Robertson.

The Fremantle Comedy Factory is a little tricky to find inside the Federal Hotel, so make sure you go up the stairs!

One day we’ll be able to say we saw Nick Robertson when… and that time probably isn’t far away. Endearing may not be a synonym for funny but Leave to Enter is synonymous with genius, and so is Nick Robertson. You leave feeling like you have made a new friend, with the rosy glow of a having seen a quality show.

See Leave to Enter until 21st of January. For tickets and more information, head to fringeworld.com.au

Kate Salinger-Hatter is a proud PFLAG+ Perth Mum, with a once upon a time background in dramatic arts. Kate enjoys writing and photography and active resistance of oppression.

