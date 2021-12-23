Northbridge venues named among potential Covid-19 exposure sites

Reports have emerged that attendees of Connections Nightclub, Geisha Bar and Perth Mess Hall in Northbridge have been contacted by WA Health regarding potential Covid-19 exposure.

Posting to social media, Geisha Bar confirmed the person in concern was at the venue from midnight to 3am on Sunday.

“We are working with WA health to provide all contact registers and we are waiting on further instructions,” they published to Facebook.

WA Health are urging those who visited Geisha Bar and Perth Mess Hall on Saturday evening and Sunday morning to wear a mask and get tested for Covid-19, as well as isolate from others.

As a result of the potential exposure, masks will be required in outdoor settings from 6pm Thursday 23 December until 6am Tuesday 28 December.

Nightclubs will be closed during this period and major events will be required to be cancelled.

Find a full list of exposure sites here.

