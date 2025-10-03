Search
“Not guilty”: Beau Lamarre-Condon formerly enters plea on murder charges

News

Accused double murder Beau Lamarre-Condon has formerly entered his “not guilty” plea to all charges over the murders of Luke Davies and Jesse Baird.

Lamarre-Condon, who was a serving police officer at the time of the alleged offences, appearing in a Sydney court via video link and during proceedings had an outburst accusing police and prosecutors of corruption.

In court Lamarre-Condon said he had offered to plead guilty to a single charge of manslaughter over the deaths of Sydney TV producer Jesse Baird and his partner Luke Davies, but it has been rejected.

Justice Peter Hamill indicated that if such negotiations had taken place then they would have been recorded in the court file.

Beau Lamarre-Condon.

The accused man went on to accuse both the New South Wales Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and the investigating police of corruption., and said he opposed any orders for the case to be heard in closed court.

“I will not be silenced.” Lamarre-Condon said arguing that people needed to hear his side of the case. Asked hoe he plead to the two counts of domestic violence related homicide, he answered “not guilty”, while also entering the same plea to charges of aggravated break and enter.

A trial has now been set to begin on 21st September 2026. The progress of the case through the court system has been slow with Lamarre-Condon changing legal teams several times.

Jesse Baird and Luke Davies.

Lamarre-Condon is alleged to have shot television presenter Jesse Baird and his boyfriend Luke Davies at Davies Paddington home in February 2024.

Police have alleged that the 29-year-old broke into television producer Jesse Baird’s Paddington home and shot Baird and his boyfriend Luke Davies with his police issued hand gun.

Police have alleged that Lamarre-Condon hid the two men’s bodies in the back garden of the home before returning later to move them to a rural location. It has been suggested that Lamarre-Condon and Baird had previously been romantically involved.

Prior to joining the police force Lamarre-Condon ran a celebrity focused blog and he used to track down celebrities and get photographed with them.

