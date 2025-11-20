Search
NSW Liberal leader Mark Speakman steps down

News

New South Wales Liberal leader Mark Speakman has stepped down, and endorsed Kellie Sloane to be his successor.

Speakman was facing a challenge from Sloane for the leadership role at a party room vote tomorrow, but has decided to step out of the race paving the way for her to be his successor.

The leaderships change comes just days after the Victorian Liberals switched their leader dumping Brad Battin for Jess Wilson.

Sloane will still have to be selected by her colleagues tomorrow, and there’s still a chance other leadership aspirants could emerge, but Speakman has given his endorsement.

“Kellie Sloane will be a fantastic leader if selected by the Parliamentary Liberal party. She is someone of enormous talent.” Speakman told the media on Thursday afternoon.

While he had been confident of maintaining his leadership position just hours earlier, Speakman said it was clear he would not get the attention of voters.

“Notwithstanding my best efforts, it has now reached the point where it is impossible to get clear air, no matter what policy announcements I make, no matter how ambitious I am, to make sure that the Liberal party engages with Gen Z, engages with the multicultural community, and engages with women.

“There is just too much white noise that interferes with that message. And I will never get the clean air that’s needed.” he said.

Kellie Sloane and Mark Speakman.

Speakman became the Liberal leader in April 2023 following the party’s election loss under the leadership of Premier Domonic Perrottet.

He was first elected to parliament in 2011 and served in the government’s of Barry O’Farrell, and was promoted to the ministry under Mike Baird. He remained on the front bench under Gladys Berejiklian and then Perrottet serving as Attorney General.

Kellie Sloane entered parliament in 2023 after a career in journalism. She has served as the Shadow Minister for Environment, and Shadow Health Minister.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

