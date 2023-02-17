NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet supports conversion therapy ban

As World Pride celebrations get underway in Sydney, New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet has confirmed his government will support calls for conversion therapy and suppression and change practices to be banned.

The Premier had been under growing pressure to commit to legislation after the opposition announced they would take action on the issue if election to government at the upcoming NSW election.

“There is no room for any harmful practices in NSW, particularly if they affect our young and vulnerable,” Perrottet said, giving “in principle” support for legislative action.

“This is a complex matter and in working through it with parliamentary colleagues we will carefully consider the legal expression and effect of such laws.” the Premier said.

Independent MP Alex Greenwich, who has already developed a bill, welcomed the bipartisan support on the issue.

“Today is a good day for New South Wales,” Greenwich said on Friday.

“We have the leaders of both major parties saying if you are LGBT there is nothing wrong with you, you are supported and you are celebrated.”

Greenwich had previously stated that any party wanting his support to form government after the March 25th election would need to be supportive of banning the practice.

Family First backed independent Upper House candidate Lyle Shelton has commented on the push for the ban saying it is unnecessary because the practice of conversion therapy no longer occurs.

Shelton, who previously ran the Australian Christian Lobby, said the Premier must rule out jailing parents and criminalising prayer.

“What the Greenwich bill will do, given that he says it is modelled on the Victorian legislation, is jail mums and dads who try and talk their children out of going to a child gender clinic.

“It could criminalise prayer even when it is requested, like Victoria does.

“The NSW Premier has already been a massive disappointment to mainstream and values-based voters.

“He needs to tell voters whether he supports the real agenda of so-called ‘conversion therapy’ which is the persecution of anyone who does not believe a child’s gender is fluid.” Shelton said.

OIP Staff

