NT Police Minister apologises for misogynistic and homophobic posts

Filed under News Posted by admin

The Northern Terriroty’s Police Minister Brent Potter issues an apology last week in relation to a series of social media posts he made almost a decade ago.

The comments on his Facebook page were made on his Facebook page between five and eleven years ago and had been deleted, but they recently resurfaced, leaving the minister to explain himself.

The comments have been labeled racist, homophobic and misogynistic. At a press conference on 7th March Potter apologised and said he understood his statement may have hurt some people.

“I’m sorry for those comments, I can’t change what I have done,” he told the assembled media.

“They were stupid, they were d***head posts.”

“In hindsight they were absolutely racist.” the Minister said.

The politician’s message to constituents was that the comments were made several years ago, and he has changed since that time. He cited leaving his role in the military, working in the age care sector, his experience in the Labor party, and getting married and becoming a father as elements that had made him change his worldview.

The Territory’s Chief Minister, Eva Lawler, said Potter still had her backing. In a statement Lawler said the comments had been “stupid and insensitive”.

“There’s no doubt that the way Brent Potter used social media was stupid and insensitive – to be blunt, he was an idiot,” she said.

“However, the Brent Potter I know is a hard working minister and is focused on making our community safer.” Lawler said.

Opposition leader Lia Finocchiaro said the only option for Potter was to hand in his resignation, saying people were shocked that he had attempted to explain his comments by saying they had been made during his time in the armed forces.

A spokesperson for Top End Pride told the ABC that they were shocked and upset to have seen the comments.

“Although the comments were made in the past, have been taken down and were made in a satirical manner, we would like to reiterate that such comments never have been and never will be a joke for those involved,” a spokesperson said.

“We welcome the acknowledgement and regret from the minister that these are not his current views, but do wish to highlight the already rocky relationship between the police and marginalised communities.

“We would highly encourage the police – especially those in power – to review their spoken commentary, their internal values and their education and recruitment around LGBTQIASB+ and other marginalised communities to ensure such events do not occur in the future.”

Minster Brent Potter has a second go at an apology.

Potter repeated his apology this week when parliament reconvened, but this time said he was fully responsible for his own actions.

“I want to make it clear that I unreservedly take responsibility for my actions. Words have consequences, and I fully understand that. I am sorry for the hurt that these words have caused any

Territorian, or more importantly, anyone across Australia.

“I do not blame any other group or person for what I have done. The responsibility for the things I have done rests solely with me.” Potter said.

“I apologise to those I have offended, without reservation. For any offence or hurt that I have caused, I am truly sorry. I understand that individuals and groups of people who are the subject of these posts that I have shared on Facebook are offended and angry. Being the subject of offensive material is hurtful, and I understand that it is even more so when the posting was done by someone who is now a representative in this role.”

The police minister said he had matured and grown over the last decade and the person who made the posts, was not the same person who now stood in parliament.

“Over the last few years I have been exposed to a diverse culture that challenges single-minded and bigoted views and encourages people to take on a more empathetic, compassionate and broad view of the world and the community we live in.” Brent Potter said.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.