Officer who leaked Dani Laidley images sacked over another incident

A Victorian policeman who previously faced disciplinary action over leaking photos of former AFL coach Dani Laidley has now been fired over another incident involving inappropriate photos.

Detective Leading Senior Constable Murray Gentner was charged with “disgraceful and improper conduct” after an investigation from the Professional Standards Command. They allege that photos of dead people taken by police at scenes attended by police were found on the officer’s mobile phone.

The Age newspaper has reported that Gentner has been dismissed from his job.

“A detective leading senior constable from Southern Metro Region has been dismissed following a Victoria Police disciplinary hearing on July 24.

“The charge relates to the sharing of crime scene photos via a messaging app,” a police spokesman said.

Three other officers facing the same charge will face a disciplinary hearing in the future. None of the officers have been charged with any crimes. Gentner did not respond to media inquiries.

He was one of three officers charged over the leaking of photos of former AFL coach Dani Laidley in 2020. Laidley was in custody following an arrest for stalking. At the time of her arrest Laidley had not come out publicly as transgender and images of her wearing a wig and makeup were splashed across front pages of newspapers across the country.

The charges levelled at the three officers were later dropped after the court found that the prosecution has failed to establish that the officers had a duty to not disclose the images. Laidley later received a confidential settlement from the Victorian police.

OIP Staff

