Olivia Colman isn’t in Season 3 of ‘Heartstopper’ causing a rewrite

Olivia Colman has confirmed that she will not be appearing in the third season of the hugely successful television series Heartstopper.

Colman’s role of Sarah Nelson was one of the big surprises of the first season because her participation in the series was not announced in advance of her on-screen appearance.

She played Sarah, mother of Nick Nelson one of the shows two central protagonists. The scene in the first season where she positively responds to Nick’s coming out moment is one of the most pivotal and emotional scenes in the series.

Unfazed by her son’s declaration of his bisexuality, the Oscar winning actor became the mum millions of people wished they’d had at that important life moment.

Colman returned for the second series of the show but has recently confirmed in an interview that she couldn’t fit the third series into her busy schedule.

“I couldn’t do number three. I couldn’t fit it in. I feel awful about that.” Colman told Forbes.

She added: “I feel like I was part of one of the most beautiful things I’ve ever been part of.”

The actor said she hopes she came be back for the fourth series, and also suggested that she was open to a spin-off series too.

Colman has made her mark on many British television show including her early work in comedies including Peep Show, That Mitchell Webb Look, Twenty Twelve, Fleabag and the camp Beautiful People.

She showed she can handle dramatic roles too with Broadchurch and The Night Manager. After she won the Best Actress Award at the 2018 film The Favourite she’s been one of the most in-demand actors in the world. She’s played Queen Elizabeth II in two seasons of The Crown, plus garnered acclaim for The Landscapers, Wonka and The Father.

Eagle-eyed viewers of Heartstopper may have noticed that all of Colman’s scenes usually take place in just one or two locations, suggesting they are all filmed in a quick block so the actor is only required for a day or two of filming.

With Colman not available this time round it will have created some challenges for the show’s creator Alice Oseman.

In the comic book series that the drama is based on there is a pivotal scene between Nick and his Mum. Oseman has confirmed they’ve had to come up with a new way for the scene to take place without the presence of Colman’s character.

The third season of the much-loved series Heartstopper is set to stream on Netflix this October. The new series will follow on from Charlie and Nick sharing that they’ve fallen in love, explore Charlie mental health challenges, as also promises to address the odd lack of sexual tension between any of the characters.

OIP Staff