Netflix’s ‘Heartstopper’ season 3 set to stream from October

The third season of the much-loved series Heartstopper is set to stream on Netflix this October. Fans of the show have just six months to wait for the next instalment of the romance between Nick and Charlie.

Based on the comics written by Alice Oseman the series has been a huge success for Netflix and made stars out of cast members Joe Locke, Kit Connor, Sebastian Croft and Yasmin Finney.

A behind the scenes video of the cast and crew filming a scene from the eighth episode of the series gives some insight into what happens in the new season.

Kit Connor says the new series has a lot more sexual tension and things “get a lot more steamy”.

Jenny Walser, who plays Charlie’s older sister Tori, shares that we’ll get to see more of her character in the upcoming series.

The last season ended on a cliff hanger moment with Charlie telling Nick that he loves him, but it’s also clear Nick is concerned about Charlie’s mental health challenges – something that’s sure to be explored more in the upcoming season.

Writer Alice Osman gives some insight into what happens next on Heartstopper

Writer Alice Osman spoke to Netflix Tudum about what happens in Series 3.

“Season 2 ended with Nick beginning to understand the extent of Charlie’s mental health issues, and it’s this that will drive the story through Season 3,” Oseman told Netflix.

“While Heartstopper will always celebrate the joyful and point towards hope, I’m really excited that we are allowing the tone of the show to mature alongside our beloved characters growing up. Mental health, sex, university ambitions, and more: Nick, Charlie, and the Heartstopper teens are getting older, learning more about themselves and each other, and experiencing new desires, new fears, and new joys as they approach adulthood.”

The new series will include some new characters including Michael Holden, played by Darragh Hand. Michael is also a protagonist in Oseman’s first novel, Solitaire.

“I was very nervous and excited to begin the search for our Michael… It was a challenge to find someone who I felt truly channelled Michael from the books,” Oseman shared on Instagram. “But then Darragh came along and warmed our hearts, made us all laugh so much.”

One cast member who will no longer be in the show though is Sebastian Croft, his character Ben Hope’s storyline has come to an end. He’ll still be on our screens though, he’s just filmed Svalta a movie with Nick Frost and Aisling Bea, and he’s been cast in a new TV show Dope Girls.

Graeme Watson

