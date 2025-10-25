Ollie Hunt returns with new tune ‘ah!’

When we chatted to Ollie Hunt back in August about his debut EP Prelude he promised us the collection of songs was truly just the beginning.

And true to his word, he’s now back with a fresh track sharing his latest work titled ah!

The new track is an intriguing mix of sounds that is much more into the realm of blurry RnB and hip hop with a pop edge.

In the song Hunt sings about having someone “on his tongue” over a steady beat, plonking keys and swirly sounds.

Hunt is also oozing with confidence as he sings about the global locations he’s visited to make his music.

His team describe the result as “a captivating pop moment that signals a fresh, elevated chapter in his evolving sound and identity.”

Ollie Hunt previously shared with us how making music has been one of his strategies for dealing with anxiety, something he shared had been a challenge for his whole life.

“I’ve always had really, really bad anxiety and it’s been something that I’ve struggled to express myself and I’m always trying to work out the ways to handle it. That has been a real struggle in my life, always.” Hunt detailed.

It was in primary school that he discovered that writing down his thoughts and feelings was an effective way to deal with the mental load.

“I started making like little songs with my friends, we’d make little songs and we’d put them out on streaming.” he explains, noting that fans shouldn’t go looking for his much earlier teenage work, it’s all been taken down now.

“When I started as a songwriter I noticed that throughout my life, just like using having the ability to write everything down has been so therapeutic for me and has really helped me. Now I’ve just turned those feelings into songs that I can actually sing, and it’s been really comforting in a way.” Hunt told OUTinPerth.

ah! is available on streaming services now.