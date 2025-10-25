Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Ollie Hunt returns with new tune ‘ah!’

Culture

When we chatted to Ollie Hunt back in August about his debut EP Prelude he promised us the collection of songs was truly just the beginning.

And true to his word, he’s now back with a fresh track sharing his latest work titled ah!

- Advertisement -

The new track is an intriguing mix of sounds that is much more into the realm of blurry RnB and hip hop with a pop edge.

In the song Hunt sings about having someone “on his tongue” over a steady beat, plonking keys and swirly sounds.

Hunt is also oozing with confidence as he sings about the global locations he’s visited to make his music.

His team describe the result as “a captivating pop moment that signals a fresh, elevated chapter in his evolving sound and identity.”

Ollie Hunt previously shared with us how making music has been one of his strategies for dealing with anxiety, something he shared had been a challenge for his whole life.

“I’ve always had really, really bad anxiety and it’s been something that I’ve struggled to express myself and I’m always trying to work out the ways to handle it. That has been a real struggle in my life, always.” Hunt detailed.

It was in primary school that he discovered that writing down his thoughts and feelings was an effective way to deal with the mental load.

“I started making like little songs with my friends, we’d make little songs and we’d put them out on streaming.” he explains, noting that fans shouldn’t go looking for his much earlier teenage work, it’s all been taken down now.

“When I started as a songwriter I noticed that throughout my life, just like using having the ability to write everything down has been so therapeutic for me and has really helped me. Now I’ve just turned those feelings into songs that I can actually sing, and it’s been really comforting in a way.” Hunt told OUTinPerth.

ah! is available on streaming services now.

Latest

History

On This Gay Day | The musical 'Victor/Victoria' opened on Broadway

0
The show was the last time Julie Andrews sang on stage.
Culture

Thorne delivers debut EP ‘Fix’

0
The four track EP showcases the Melbourne singer's sultry vocals and bold style.
Culture

Conan Gray to tour Australia in 2026

0
The music star will be at RAC Arena in Perth in October 2026.
News

Victorian senator takes aim at Swan Pride Festival

0
Victoria senator Ralph Babet has accused the City of Swan of sexualising children.

Newsletter

Don't miss

History

On This Gay Day | The musical 'Victor/Victoria' opened on Broadway

0
The show was the last time Julie Andrews sang on stage.
Culture

Thorne delivers debut EP ‘Fix’

0
The four track EP showcases the Melbourne singer's sultry vocals and bold style.
Culture

Conan Gray to tour Australia in 2026

0
The music star will be at RAC Arena in Perth in October 2026.
News

Victorian senator takes aim at Swan Pride Festival

0
Victoria senator Ralph Babet has accused the City of Swan of sexualising children.
News

Concern raised over ‘Better Together’ podcast

0
A podcast where All Out executive director Matt Beard shared his views on transgender issues has sparked concern.

On This Gay Day | The musical 'Victor/Victoria' opened on Broadway

OUTinPerth -
The show was the last time Julie Andrews sang on stage.
Read more

Thorne delivers debut EP ‘Fix’

OUTinPerth -
The four track EP showcases the Melbourne singer's sultry vocals and bold style.
Read more

Conan Gray to tour Australia in 2026

OUTinPerth -
The music star will be at RAC Arena in Perth in October 2026.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture