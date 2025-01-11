Olly Alexander shares video for new song ‘When We Kiss’

British singer Olly Alexader has shared another song from his upcoming album Polari.

The video for When We Kiss sees Alexander trapped in a hexagonal room while his scantily clad potential dancing partners look in through huge class windows.

Soon they switch positions, and Olly Alexader is on the outer looking on at their dance moves.

Alexander previously fronted the band Years & Years and when his bandmates decamped, he continued using the moniker. Since representing the UK at Eurovision in 2024 he’s been using his own name.

Alexander’s Polari album will be released on 7th February 2025 and will feature thirteen tracks. Alongside Polari, which serves as the album’s opener, there will also be previous single Cupid’s Bow and Eurovision song Dizzy.

The other tracks will include I Know, Shadow of Love, Make Me a Man, Archangel, Miss You So Much, Whisper in the Waves, Beautiful, Heal You, and Language.