On This Gay Day: DJ Larry Levan was born

Legandary DJ Larry Levan was born on this day in 1954

DJ Larry Levan was born on this day in 1954. He left this world too early – aged just 38 years old in 1992.

The NYC DJ is synonyms with the Paradise Garage, the legendary club venue where Levan was the resident DJ for over a decade.

Levan got his start DJing at the famous gay venue The Continental Baths. A close friend and fellow DJ at the baths was Frankie Knuckles.In the late ’70s he was heavily involved in NYC’s black drag scene.

In 1977 Levan was offered a residency at The Paradise Garage, the former garage in Hudson Square, New York was a club that served no alcohol or beverages and it wasn’t open to the general public.

Levan was famous for his eclectic sets that included everything from disco to hip hop and British indie bands. He became a sought after remixer and producer giving a dance vibe to many tunes. Influential post-disco DJ François Kevorkian credits Levan with introducing the dub aesthetic into dance music.

Levan, who was gay, died of heart failure in NYC in 1992. He’s remembered for the many great records he remixed including Gwen Guthrie’s Aint Nothin’ Goin’ on but the Rent, Loose Joint’s Is it all over my face? and he even remixed the classic C is for Cookie by Cookie Monster.

In 2006 electronic music duo Matmos paid tribute to Levan with their track Steam and Sequins for Larry Levan.

