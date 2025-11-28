Search
On This Gay Day | Jazz musician Billy Straythorn was born

History

Billy Strayhorn was born in Ohio in 1915

Billy Strayhorn was born in Dayton Ohio in 1915.

He originally aimed to be a composer of classical music, but as a black man he found there were few opportunities, so he turned his attention to jazz.

He first saw Duke Ellington perform in 1933 in Pittsburgh, and met him five years later when Elltington returned for another show. He explained how he would have arranged one of Ellington’s pieces differently, and soon Ellington was inviting his band members to hear Strayhorn play.

Billy Strayhorn (US Library of Congress – Public Domain).

He worked alongside Duke Ellington for three decades and his well-known compositions include Take the ‘A’ TrainChelsea BridgeA Flower Is a Lovesome Thing, and Lush Life. 

Many of his works have become jazz standards and covered by hundreds of artists over the decades. While Strayhorn is remembered as one of the greatest jazz pianists of all time.

Strayhorn has a long-term relationship with jazz pianist Aaron Bridgers from 1939 until 1947. He was up front about his sexuality and was close friend of Dr Martin Luther King. Later in his career he worked with Lena Horne and put out some solo albums too.

He passed away in 1967 after battling esophageal cancer for many years. He was 51 years of age. At the time of his death it was reported that he died in the arms of Lena Horne, but this was true, she was away on tour when he passed. He died in the arms of his partner Bill Grove, something that newspaper would not report at the time.

After he died Ellington recorded a tribute album …And His Mother Called Him Bill. It won a Grammy Award n 1968. It contained some of the final works written by Strayhorn, including titles that documented his cancer journey. On the album is U.M.M.G. which stands for Upper Manhatten Medical Group, and his final composition Blood Count.

The final track on the album is a solo version of Strayhorn’s Lotus Blossom played by Count Basie at the piano, his band came be heard in the background packing up after the recording sessions.

In 2023 Billy Porter brought a show paying tribute to Strayhorn to the stage. Porter grew up in the same Pittsburgh neighbourhood.

