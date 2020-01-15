On This Gay Day: NYC Politician Murray Hall died

Murray Hall was a NYC politician who died on this day in 1901 after battling cancer. Hall was known as a whiskey drinking, poker playing man about town. The coroner was surprised to discover he was biologically female. The news came as a surprise to his daughter.

Born in Govan, Scotland, Hall lived as a man for nearly 25 years, able to work as a politician and vote in a time when women were denied the right to vote (depicted above).

At the time of his death, he resided with his second wife and their adopted daughter. Hall had breast cancer but resisted seeing a doctor as it would have exposed that he was Assigned Female At Birth.

Eliza McCormick is arrest in Ontario in 1847

Also on this day in 1847 Eliza McCormick, who had spent the previous three years living as a man, was arrested in Ontario Canada and taken into custody after proposing marriage.

Newspapers dubbed McCormick “the female lothario”, she had been living as man using several different names. During this time McCormick had courted six women and proposed to three of them. It is understood that after his imprisonment McCormick was forced to conform to gender expectations.