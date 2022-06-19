On This Gay Day: The Rocky Horror Show opened in London

The Rocky Horror Show began on this day in 1973

After two previews, The Rocky Horror Show made it’s debut at the Royal Court’s 63-seat Upstairs Theatre on this day in 1973. The show was an instant success.

The outrageous musical was written by Richard O’Brien, and it tells the story of a sweet couple Brad and Janet, whose car breaks down late one rainy night. The head to the nearest house and ask to use the telephone, only to be drawn into the world of Dr Frank-N-Furter and his wild collection of followers. The suspender-wearing doctor is a transexual from an alien planet who is creating a Frankenstein-like monster in his lab.

After it’s initial run which run, the show was moved to a larger theatre and continued to be a constant feature of London’s theatre scene until it close din 1980. Most of the original cast also appear in the film adaptation The Rocky Horror Picture Show which was released in 1975. Soon the show was on Broadway and opening all around the world, it’s remained popular for almost five decades!

Many of the show’s songs have become well known including The Time Warp, Science Fiction / Double Feature, Sweet Transvestite and Hot Patootie. Over the year’s we’ve written many stories about the musical, including interviews with creator Richard O’Brien and original cast member Patricia Quinn.

