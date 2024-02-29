On This Gay Day: The TV show ‘Roseanne’ featured a lesbian kiss

Filed under History Posted by admin

Roseanne featured a same-sex kiss on this day in 1994

In the late 1980’s and early 1990’s featuring a same-sex kiss on television shows was seen as groundbreaking and a push for LGBTYIQA+ acceptance, but it’s also been recognised as television programs pushing for higher ratings via creating a spectacle.

In 1991 legal drama L.A. Law led the way. The scene saw lawyers CJ Lamb and Abby Perkins briefly embrace after a dinner celebrating a legal victory. In a scene set the next day Abby clarified with CJ that she was strictly heterosexual, while CJ shared that she was “flexible”. The scene between actors Amanda Donohoe and Michelle Greene was one of many memorable moments on the long running show.

‘Lesbian Kiss’ episodes became quite a regular feature on programs, in 1993 Picket Fences featured a kiss between actors Holly Marie Combs and Alexondra Lee, and the following year comedy Roseanne joined the trend.

In the episode Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell Roseanne and her sister Jackie head out to a lesbian bar named Lips with their neighbour Nancy, played by Sandra Bernhard. Nancy has recently come out as a lesbian and brings along her new girlfriend Sharon, played by guest star Mariel Heminway. At the bar Sharon kisses Roseanne causing her anxiety and leading to her to questioning her own prejudices.

Initially broadcaster ABC considered not airing the episode, but instead it screened with a warning notice at the beginning of the show. Kraft Foods requested their advertising not be played during the broadcast.

The show scored an audience of over 30 million people, and most of the feedback to the broadcaster was positive.

Star Trek Deep Space Nine, Relativity, Sex and the City, Ally McBeal, Party of Five, Friends, and 90210 would all include lesbian kissing scenes in the following years, with often one half of the kissing couple never being seen on the show again.

Mariel Hemmingway’s character of Sharon did however make a second appearance on Roseanne. The following year regular characters Leon (Martin Mull) married his boyfriend (Fred Willard). Roseanne chastises her husband Dan for making a big fuss about seeing two men kissing, when Sharon appears sitting behind them at the wedding ceremony.

OIP Staff