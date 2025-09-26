Search
On This Gay Day | Writer and musician Carrie Brownstein was born

History

Carrie Brownstein found fame as an musician, writer, comedian and director

Musician Carrie Brownstein was born on this day in 1974. Born in Seattle and raised in Redmond, Washington. After finishing university she formed the band Excuse 17, and they often toured with other bands who fell under the riot grrrl movement.

Later she and Corin Tucker from Heaven to Betsy formed Sleater-Kinney as a side project, but when their original bands broke up it became their main focus. To date the band has put out eleven studio albums, their most recent being 2024’s Little Rope.

BARCELONA – MAY 29: Sleater Kinney (band) in concert at Primavera Sound 2015 Festival on May 29, 2015 in Barcelona, Spain. (Christian Bertrand / Shutterstock).

In 2006 Sleater-Kinney went on hiatus and Brownstein, while making music with other bands, moved into being a writer.

She worked as a journalist interviewing other musicians, and wrote a regular music column. In 2015 she released a memoir Hunger Makes Me a Modern Girl and also revealed she was working on a screenplay about the rock band Heart.

Alongside Fred Armisen she developed the TV series Portlandia which the pair both starred in. It ran for eight seasons. From 2014 until 2019 Brownstein played the role of Syd in the TV series Transparent. She also appeared in the acclaimed film Carol.

In interviews Brownstein has shared that she is bisexual.

