One Nation announce Sean Bell as their newest federal senator

Pauline Hanson’s One Nation have announced that political staffer Sean Bell will join the federal parliament as a senator for New South Wales.

Bell will replace Warwick Stacey who resigned for health reasons having only been in the parliament for a few weeks.

Bell has been an advisor to party leader Pauline Hanson for several years and previously worked in retail, hospitality and as a manual laborer.

Sean Bell.

The new nominee for the parliament said he’d be focused on immigration, housing and combatting ideological agendas. He also ran his own business as a claims assessor.

“I’m fortunate to have worked closely with one of Australia’s most prominent and experienced political leaders in Senator Hanson, and I’m looking forward to bringing this experience to the Senate in the interests of the people of NSW,” he said.

“Housing in NSW has become unaffordable, infrastructure is overloaded, and energy prices are out of control. Mass immigration is driving demand beyond what the state can handle, and net-zero policies are making the cost-of-living crisis even worse. Too many people in regional NSW feel completely ignored by politicians in Canberra.

“My priorities will be ending mass immigration, wasteful spending, and ideological agendas that punish working Australians. I want to see a government that puts Australian families, industries, and values first and restores pride in our nation.” Bel lsaid.

His appointment will need to be ratified by the South Australian parliament before he is able to take his seat.

Senator Pauline Hanson.

Senator Hanson welcomed Bell to the One Nation parliamentary team.

“Sean has played a key role in One Nation’s rise,” Senator Hanson said. “He was instrumental in our successful campaign to defeat the voice to Parliament, as well as in delivering our strongest-ever result at the Federal election earlier this year.

“I have every confidence he will represent the people of NSW with conviction, skill, dedication and the conservative values which made this nation great.”

Bell will join Hanson alongside Queensland senator Malcolm Roberts and Western Australia’s Tyron Whitten.