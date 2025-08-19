One Nation senator Warwick Stacey quits parliament after just two weeks

Newly elected One Nation senator Warqick Stacey has resigned from parliament just two weeks since politicians returned to Canberra.

The senator for New South Wales has announced his immediate resignation citing health reasons for his sudden departure.

“Unfortunately, I will be unable to fully dedicate myself to the role as I deal with my personal health issues.” he said in a statement.

“I don’t think a person elected to Parliament should be anything less than completely dedicated to a role entrusted to them by voters, so I’m resigning to make way for someone who can do that on behalf of the people of NSW.

“I thank Senator Hanson and One Nation for giving me the opportunity to serve and represent my state in Canberra – it was a memorable campaign that saw our party’s vote rise across the country. I thank the people of NSW for trusting me with this role. I thank the staff members who joined my office to work with a brand-new senator. I also wish all the best to my successor and the One Nation team.”

One Nation senator Warwick Stacey.

Prior to entering politics Senator Stacey has been a member of the SAS and a hostage negotiator. He won the sixth spot in the New South Wales senate race and became One Nation’s fourth senator in Canberra.

Party leader Pauline Hanson said she wished Senator Stacey the best with his health and his future.

“Warwick Stacey is a man of principle and a great Australian,” Senator Hanson said. “It is with profound regret that we farewell him from the Senate so soon after he was elected.”

The party will now nominate a new representative for the senate seat which will have to be rattified by both houses of the New South Wales parliament.