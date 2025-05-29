Search
One Nation’s surprise new senator from Western Australia

News

One Nation have picked up a third federal senator after the surprise win of Tyron Whitten who won the sixth Western Australian spot after the final votes were counted.

The Australian Electoral Commission announced on Wednesday the final results for the six Western Australian senate spots. The places went to Labor’s Ellie Whiteaker and Varun Ghosh, the Greens’ Jordon Steele-John and Liberal senators Slade Brockman and Matt O’Sullivan, and in a surprise announcement One Nation picked up the last spot.

Whitten is one of three founders of the family construction company that employs 1000 people and has an annual turnover of more than $180 million. He has exited the businesses to make the move into politics.

Tyron Whitten from One Nation.

Whitten will join party leader Pauline Hanson who did not face electors at this year’s poll, her term expires in 2028, and Senator Malcolm Roberts, who was reelected in Queensland.

Roberts relection saw former Liberal David Rennick miss out on a spot, ending his current stint in politics. Senator Rennick quit the Liberal party and formed his own People First brand after the Liberal party chose to select other candidates over him for the 2025 election.

Whitten ran fat the election with a commitment to protect Australia’s way of life.

“I am worried about the world we are leaving behind for our children and grandchildren,” Tyron says. “If we don’t stand up now, we risk losing the very way of life that so many before us fought to protect.” he said in his pitch to voters.

Whitten said if he was sent to Canberra his priorities would be fighting immigration and and making energy cheaper for all Australians.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

