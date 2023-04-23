One year since ‘Heartstopper’ arrived the cast have an announcement

It’s one year this weekend since the popular Netflix series Hearstopper arrived on our screens and was immediately binge watched and triggering all kinds of emotions.

Fans of the show have been keeping an eye out for an announcement of when they show’s much anticipated second series will be making its debut, and the cast took to Twitter with a anniversary message.

One year ago today we said “hi” to Heartstopper S1. What’s next? If you’re lucky you might find out this week… 🍂 pic.twitter.com/P3KtDb8H73 — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) April 22, 2023

The short clip featuring cast members Kit Connor, Joe Locke, William Gao and Yasmin Finney doesn’t answer fans big questions but does promise a big announcement later this week.

‘We’ve got a surprise for you this week” Finney says, while Gao dances around repetitively saying “What could it be?”

The new season is expected to cover events that happen in the third and fourth instalments of Alice Osman’s the graphic novel, which includes a school trip to France, and delving deeper into Nick Nelson’s home life.

All the cast from the first series are back, along with some fresh faces.

Newcomer Lella Khan will join the cast playing Sahar Zahid, while Evan Overell will portray Christian – a supportive rugby friend. Bradley Riches will play a new character in the story called James McEwan – he had a brief appearance at the end of the first season.

Also joining the cast is Nima Taleghani who will play teacher Mr Farouk, and Jack Barton will play Nick’s older brother David.

The second series from filmed from September to December 2022, and a third series has already been green lit.

