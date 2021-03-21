Opera star Taryn Fiebig passes away aged 49

Soprano Taryn Fiebig has passed away aged 49 after a long battle with ovarian cancer.

Fiebig studied cello at the University of Western Australia before training as a vocalist. Her career saw her traverse the genres of opera, musical theatre, French baroque and traditional Celtic folk.

She won two prestigious Helpmann awards, the first in 2010 for her role as Lucy in Brett Dean’s opera based on Peter Carey’s novel Bliss. In 2019 she won again for her performance in Brian Howard’s Metamorphosis which is based on the Franz Kafka novel of the same name.

Fiebig also ventured into musical theatre laying Eliza Dootlittle in a production of My Fair Lady opposite actor Richard E. Grant.

She is survived by her husband, opera star Jud Arthur. Fiebig was previously married to Iain Grandage, the current Artistic Director of the Perth Festival.

OIP Staff

