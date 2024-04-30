Search
Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark (OMD) return to Australia for the first time since 1987

Culture

If you’re a fan of 80s band OMD you might have been waiting a long time for the duo to tour Australia.

The band have just announced a 2025 tour across Australia – their first visit since their heyday in the 1980s. In the 1980s OMD filled the airwaves of Perth’s adult contemporary radio station 96FM, back when we only had a handful of FM radio stations.

The tour will begin in Perth on 12th of February before heading to Sydney, Adelaide, Melbourne and Brisbane.

Early Bird Presale begins Wednesday 1 May and general tickets are on sale from Friday 3 May.

Celebrating 45 years in music, former schoolfriends Andy McCluskey and Paul Humphries, will play their catalogue of hits that include some of the most beloved songs of the 80s.

Their output includes If You Leave from the Pretty in Pink soundtrack, Enola Gay, Secret, Souvenir, So in Love, (Forever) Live and DieElectricity,Joan Of Arc (Maid Of Orleans) and many more alongside songs from their fourteen studio albums including their latest release, Bauhaus Staircase, released in 2023. 

‘If You Leave’ is one of the defining songs of the 1980’s thanks to it’s inclusion in the film ‘Pretty in Pink’.

“Finally!!! The wait is over!’ McCluskey said of the tour announcement. “We have tried and tried to get back to Australia for nearly forty years. We are so excited to be able to say that we are definitely going to play live again down under.

“We cannot wait! This is going to be so special. As it’s been such a long time since we were live in Australia we will be playing every single one of our hits and a few extra classics too!”

‘Forever Live and Die’ reached No 19 on the Australian charts in 1986.

OMD have sold over 40 million albums and recorded some of the most iconic songs of the 1980s.  Combining their love of synth, electronic music, and their talent for writing great pop songs, OMD have established themselves as of one Britain’s most- loved pop groups.

McClusky has also found success as a writer and producer. He founded the girl group Atomic Kitten and wrote many of their early hits including the chart topper Whole Again.

The duo has continued making intriguing and captivating music.

Tour Dates

Wed 12 FebPerthRed Hill Auditorium
Sat 15 FebSydneyEnmore Theatre
Tue 18 FebAdelaideAEC Theatre
Thu 20 FebMelbournePalais Theatre
Sun 23 FebBrisbaneFortitude Music Hall

Early bird Pre-sale tickets available from 9am local time, Wednesday, 1 May.
general on sale Friday 3 May, 9am local time.

