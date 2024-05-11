Search
Christina Matthews among the nominees for Western Australian of the Year

Local

WA Cricket Association CEO Christina Matthews is among the nominees for the 2024 Western Australian of the Year.

The awards which are announced at Gala ceremony on WA Day on 3rd June recognise and celebrate outstanding contribution to our state by those born and bred in Western Australia, or those who have chosen to make Western Australia their home.

The awards are made up of several category winners, and winners of each category are also considered to be named Western Australian of the Year.

Matthews is nominated in the Business section of the awards, the nomination recognising her 12 years as the CEO of the Western Australian Cricket Association and her transformational leadership achievements.

The sports leader has been praised for her work advocating for gender equality and diversity in sports leadership, challenging stereotypes, and inspiring future leaders.

Matthews has been vocal about the need to remove homophobia in sport and has spoken about the importance of inclusion and diversity at the annual Bish Bash Pride round.

See all the nominees for the Business, Community, Aboriginal, Sport, Youth, Professions, and Arts and Culture categories at the Celebrate WA website.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

