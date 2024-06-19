Orville Peck shares the second half of his Stampede duets album

When Orville Peck titled the release of his album of duets, Stampede Volume 1 we knew there’s be more to come, but maybe not as fast as the next instalment has arrived.

After giving us a taste of the next bunch of tunes with his collaboration with Kylie Minogue and Diplo, he’s now shared the full roster of artists for the next installment.

Arriving on August 2 via Warner Records, the project features new collaborations with Beck, Teddy Swims, Margo Price, Mickey Guyton, Debbii Dawson, TJ Osborne, Waylon Payne, Fancy Hagood and Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, alongside Midnight Ride, his track with Kylie and Diplo.

Willie Nelson, Elton John, Noah Cyrus, Midland, Allison Russell, Nathaniel Rateliff, and Bu Cuaron were on the first volume.

Peck’s also opened up about his career and masked persona in a new interview with Paper magazine where he sat down for a chat with RuPaul’s Drag Race star Gottmik.

Gottmik noticed that Orville’s masks have been getting shorter and shorter. In the past he used to have a fringe that covered his whole face, but recently he’s been less of a mystery.

Peck says he’s always liked artists who evolve.

“I’m sort of revealing a little more and more each time,” he said. “Not to get too deep about it, but it’s sort of a parallel with my songwriting and with just who I want to be as an artist and a person, which is to always be more vulnerable and reveal a bit more of myself through my music and everything. So it’s kind of just an evolution.”

He’s also stripped off for the magazine’s cover shoot – but kept his trademark mask and boots.

Who is the man behind the mask?

While Orville Peck has never confirmed his true identity, internet sleuths figured it out a while ago. Fans noticed that a model in an old edition of the iconic queer publication BUTT had the same tattoos as Peck.

Daniel Pitout grew up in South Africa, before moving to Canada. He spent his childhood doing voiceovers for cartoons and performing in musicals.

He studied at London’s prestigious Academy of Music and Dramatic Art, and performed in the West End in the comedic play Peter Pan Goes Wrong.

He also previously recorded music as a member of Canadian queercore punk band Nü Sensae who were active from 2008 until 2014.