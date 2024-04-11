Orville Peck joins forces with country legend Willie Nelson

Masked crooner Orville Peck has teamed up with one of country music’s biggest stars Willie Nelson.

The pair have released a rendition of the tune Cowboys Are Frequently Secretly Fond of Each Other.

The song was originally written and recorded in 1981 by Latin country musician Ned Sublette, and pokes fun at the stereotypes about both cowboys and gay subculture.

Willie Nelson was introduced to the song in the mid-1980’s but didn’t release a recording of it until 2006, when he put together a compilation of lost recordings.

Nelson commented that as the movie Brokeback Mountain had recently been released, it seemed like a good time to put his version of the tune out, describing it as a song that had spent too long in the closet.

Orville Peck and Willie Nelson.

The duet serves as the first single from Peck’s forthcoming album The Stampede. It’ll be the third album of Peck’s career following on from 2019’s Pony and 2022’s Bronco. It’ll be Peck’s first album on his new record label Warner Music.

Willie Nelson will celebrate his 91st birthday at the end of the month, and shows no signs of slowing down. His 75th album The Border is due out on 31st of May.