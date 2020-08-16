Masked singer Orville Peck teams up with Shania Twain

Marked singer Orville Peck has released his new song Legends Never Die, and he’s teamed up with an actual legend, county music superstar Shania Twain.

The video sees the stylish singer performing alongside Shania, whose leopard skin outfit is very reminiscent of her video for That Don’t Impress Me Much.

Twain, who’ll celebrate her 55th birthday on 28th August, is the sixth highest selling female singer ever in the USA. While she topped the charts in the 1990’s she didn’t release an album for 15 years after she split up with her husband producer John ‘Mutt’ Lange. In 2017 she came back to the music world releasing her album Now, and in 2019 she began a two year residency in Las Vegas.

The song is from Peck’s new EP called Show Pony.