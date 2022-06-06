OUTinPerth marks 20 years of LGBTIQA+ focused news and journalism

Today marks 20 years since OUTinPerth came to life, with the first edition of the newspaper hitting the streets on 6th June 2002.

Over the last 20 years the publication has gone through lots of transformations. Originally a black and white free street press publication, the newspaper soon grew to be a full colour offering, and later transformed into a glossy magazine format. For 210 issues OUTinPerth arrived at the start of each month, and in 2019 we transformed from a print publication to a more comprehensive digital offering.

For two decades OUTinPerth has documented the issues of concern to the local community, asked questions of politicians and those in positions of power, and advocated for LGBTIQA+ rights. We’ve caught the moments of celebration, showcased the achievements of individuals, and created a space for community connection.

Guiding the publication along the way have been some very dedicated editors starting with founding editor Paul Bluett who created OUTinPerth. Following in his footsteps came Sam Dowling, Megan Smith, Zoe Carter, Amy Henderson, Scott-Patrick Mitchell, and current editors and owners Graeme Watson and Leigh Andrew Hill.

In those two decades hundreds of people have helped bring OUTinPerth to life, way too many people to name individually, but especially huge thanks go to Lezly Herbert, Ryan Boldison, Sophie Joske, Nadine Walker, Benn Dorrington, Katie Cameron, Alex and all the Maltby family, the Wilson sisters, Ollie Pincott, Ryan Wright, Haze Koelmeyer, Bella Broadway, Bonnie Davies, Angelo di Benedetto, Miles Burke, Michelle Rogers and Tim Brown.

We also praise and thank all the people who have been supporters of OUTinPerth though Patreon, or contributed to our ongoing GoFundMe campaign. Without you OUTinPerth would simply not exist, we can’t thank you all enough.

Since 2002 we’ve met a huge number of celebrities including Olivia Newton John, Nicki Minaj, K D Lang, Josh Thomas, Hannah Gadsby, Pam Ann, Kim Wilde, Armistead Maupin, Tyler Oakley, Brent Corrigan, Boy George, Roisin Murphy, Julian Clary, Courtney Act, Jake Shears, Tina Arena, Angela Lansbury, Sir Ian McKellen, Sia, Patricia Quinn, Rufus Wainwright, Max Richter, Margaret Cho, Martha Wash, Michael Kirby and the late great Donna Summer, and the iconic Helen Reddy too.

We’ve covered countless protests for marriage equality, so many that our team are now experts in running backwards with a camera taking pictures of a march through the city malls. We’ve had one on one interviews with political leaders including Anthony Albanese and Richard Di Natale, and spoken to leaders in the LGBTIQA+ realm including Rodney Croome, Dan Choi, Tiernan Brady, Sally Rugg and Senators Dean Smith and Louise Pratt.

It’s not all glamorous though, sadly over our two decades we’ve also written too often about discrimination, hate crimes, murders, sexual assaults, suicide and mental health challenges. We’ve seen amazing advancements in health, especially in the treatment and prevention of HIV, but there’s also been ongoing stigma and discrimination as well.

Before everyone had their own camera phone we spend many years capturing Perth nightlife at The Court Hotel, Connections, Globe, Fruits in Suits, Club West and many other events. Creating a giant archive of raucous nights out, best forgotten haircuts and questionable fashion choices.

Twenty years is a long time, 7,306 days of looking, investigating, writing, questioning, photographing, interviewing, designing and publishing – and delivering. It’s always been a roller-coaster ride, not only via the subjects and events we cover, but also the day to day challenges of keeping an independent media company alive.

Whether you’ve been reading OUTinPerth for 20 years, or just started today, thanks for being with us as we begin our year of 20th birthday celebrations.

Graeme Watson and Leigh Andrew Hill.

