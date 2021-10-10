Outrage as Spanish teen is diagnosed with “homosexuality”

An LGBTIQA+ rights group in Spain is demanding answers, and an apology, from a local hospital after a teenage girl had “homosexuality” included on her diagnosis.

The 19-year-old was a patient at the Reina Sofia Hospital in the Mucia where she was being examined for a menstrual condition. After her examination was completed she was handed a piece of paper that included the line: ‘Current illness: homosexual”.

The woman had answered questions about he sexuality during the exam believing it may have been relevant to her medical condition.

“At first, I thought it was funny, but it just isn’t,” the patient told local publication elDiario.

With the help of local LGBTIQA+ collective Galactyo, the woman and her mother have lodged a formal complaint with the hospital.

A spokesperson for Galactyco said it was astounding that 31 years after the World Health Orgaisation removed homosexuality from the list of recognised mental illnesses someone could experience their sexuality being listed as an illness.

The group say the woman’s case is far from an isolated incident.

“Our association has received countless reports of degrading treatment because of sexual or gender orientation,” the statement said. “We find it alarming, unacceptable and intolerable that there are professionals today who are responsible for our health, but who ignore the realities of LGBTI people.” the spokesperson said.

The hospital has indicated they will be apologising to the young woman, explaining that there has been an error when taking down her medical history and entering into their system.

