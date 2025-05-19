Owen Hasluck is ready to take to the stage for ‘Blue’

Actor Owen Hasluck has a big task in front of him.

He is the sole star of the West Australian premiere of Blue, staged as part of Black Swan State Theatre Company’s current season.

The play is described as a tender, poetic and emotionally powerful monologue by Kamilaroi writer and Heartbreak High star Thomas Weatherall.

We caught up with Owen ahead of the premiere to find out what to expect from this much-anticipated production.

When did you first become aware of this play – Blue?

I was in Sydney when it was on for the first time. I didn’t get to see it unfortunately, because I was travelling to and from Perth at the time, but I heard from all my peers and friends that there was this beautiful play that I need to see.

While I was doing another show, I heard I had an opportunity to audition for this and I was like ‘Whoa, whoa whoa! So many people have spoken about how beautiful this play is.’ I thought I have to give it a crack.

It’s a one-man show – have you done that before?

I have not! It’s been an interesting experience, because I always say when people ask me about the type of acting I like, I love being the goofball support who comes in and just makes you laugh. I love that.

In this show, I very much am there the entire time, it’s so unique and different to everything else I’ve done.

What’s it been like in the rehearsal room?

It’s been beautiful! It’s such a supportive, calm and respectful place and not every day is the same. Some days, I might be feeling a certain way and in the room we acknowledge that and work with that in mind. It just feels so supportive.

I feel safe as an actor to make choices and decisions and just go for it, which is the dream. That’s what you want in a rehearsal room.

It’s great to see plays that take off and have a new life beyond one staging. This one seems to be growing!

I think we’ve taken a different approach to it as well. Not changing anything, but I’m not someone whose performed this before, and it’s a new season of Black Swan, so I don’t have the experience of seeing the previous show.

I’ve come into this clean and I’m excited about breathing new life and a different perspective into it.

Do you think it’s better you didn’t get the chance to see it?

I was a bit upset that I didn’t get to see it, but now that I’m doing the show, I’m glad I didn’t.

I’m not coming into this thinking ‘it was done like this’ so I need to do it like that. I’m coming into it looking at the text, and it’s a beautiful text. How does that affect me? How can I bring that to life in a way that’s real to me?

What do you think audiences will get out of watching this play?

I can’t give you the details of the story because I want you to experience it, but there’s so many thing the audience is going to be left with and taking away.

For me, it’s the complexity of life and that it’s okay not to be okay. This character and the journey, it shows that it’s okay to not be okay but it’s not okay to constantly not be okay. You do need help at some point and it’s okay to ask for that help.

Blue is playing at the Studio Underground at the State Theatre Centre from 23 May until 8 June. Tickets are on sale now.