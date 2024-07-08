Paramount ANZ and The Pinnacle Foundation announce scholarship

Paramount ANZ has announced a partnership with The Pinnacle Foundation, Australia’s LGBTQIA+ education charity.

This partnership marks Paramount ANZ’s fifth year of collaboration with The Pinnacle Foundation and includes a multi-year funding of a flagship scholarship, the newly created ‘Paramount Scholarship’.

This scholarship will be awarded to a young LGBTQIA+ Australian to study media, providing them with a pathway into the industry where diverse voices are welcomed.

Daniel Monaghan, SVP Content & Programming and PROUD Employee Resource Group Co-Chair, said the new scholarship would amplify LGBTIQA+ representation in the media.

“The Paramount Scholarship underscores our commitment to fostering a more diverse and inclusive society. By extending our support to The Pinnacle Foundation’s scholarship program, we aim to amplify LGBTQIA+ representation in the media landscape.

“This partnership not only supports educational aspirations but also celebrates the unique narratives of our scholars.” Monaghan said.

The Pinnacle Foundation’s flagship scholarship and mentoring program plays a pivotal role in providing educational opportunities to LGBTQIA+ youth facing adversity due to their identity. Each scholar receives personalised mentorship from individuals who share similar experiences and professional interests, ensuring holistic support throughout their academic journey.

Andrew Staite, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of The Pinnacle Foundation shared his excitement about the new partnership.

“We are delighted to welcome Paramount ANZ as a gold partner and are grateful for their continued support of The Pinnacle Foundation program.

“Their commitment to funding the Paramount Scholarship reflects a shared vision of empowering LGBTQIA+ Australians to achieve their full potential. This partnership not only enhances educational outcomes but also raises awareness about the challenges faced by LGBTQIA+ youth.

“Recipients of the Paramount Scholarship will be carefully matched with mentors who have walked their paths, providing scholars with wise counsel, encouragement and inspiration to successfully complete their studies.” Staite said.

Lights, camera, empowerment – Paramount ANZ and The Pinnacle Foundation are ready to make magic happen!

Applications for the 2025 Paramount Scholarship are now open until August 31, offering eligible candidates the opportunity to apply for full-time university or TAFE studies.

For more information, please visit Apply for a Scholarship – Pinnacle Foundation.