Patrick Lenton reveals details of his debut novel

Journalist, editor and writer Patrick Lenton has shared the news that his debut novel will be coming out later this year.

The well-known writer posted the news via his Nonsense newsletter revealing he’s written some queer rom-com and it’ll be out this August.

- Advertisement -

He also shared that the book will be titled In Spite of You and revealed it’s cover.

Here’s a blurb about the book.

“People say that the best revenge is living well – but what if your life sucks too? In Spite of You follows Jeremy, a messy pop-culture journalist working in youth media who is suddenly forced to re-evaluate his life when he is invited to a reunion for his prestigious university writing workshop, which will be celebrating the career of his toxic ex-boyfriend, who broke his heart.

“Jeremy realises he has just six months to embark on a manic and ill-advised spite campaign to fix his entire life and get revenge on his ex – but the purity of his hate is derailed when he meets the handsome and perfect Sam. Will Jeremy choose love… or spite?”

Last year the former editor of Junkee has just launched The LGBTIQA+ Media Watch Project, an extension of his online newsletter Nonsense.

In Spite of You will be published by Pantera Press this August.