Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Patrick Lenton reveals details of his debut novel

Culture

Journalist, editor and writer Patrick Lenton has shared the news that his debut novel will be coming out later this year.

The well-known writer posted the news via his Nonsense newsletter revealing he’s written some queer rom-com and it’ll be out this August.

- Advertisement -

He also shared that the book will be titled In Spite of You and revealed it’s cover.

Here’s a blurb about the book.

“People say that the best revenge is living well – but what if your life sucks too? In Spite of You follows Jeremy, a messy pop-culture journalist working in youth media who is suddenly forced to re-evaluate his life when he is invited to a reunion for his prestigious university writing workshop, which will be celebrating the career of his toxic ex-boyfriend, who broke his heart.

“Jeremy realises he has just six months to embark on a manic and ill-advised spite campaign to fix his entire life and get revenge on his ex – but the purity of his hate is derailed when he meets the handsome and perfect Sam. Will Jeremy choose love… or spite?”

Last year the former editor of Junkee has just launched The LGBTIQA+ Media Watch Project, an extension of his online newsletter Nonsense.

In Spite of You will be published by Pantera Press this August.

 

Latest

Culture

Dylan Mulvaney launches new podcast project

0
Their first guests were actor Joe Locke and Mulvaney's Dad Jim.
Culture

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

0
New music from Maris and Carline Kingsbury, Meg Washington, Perfume Genius and Aldous Harding, Kae Tempest, L'objectif and more.
History

On This Gay Day | Playwright Terrance McNally died in 2020

0
The playwright wrote many acclaimed works in theatre and film.
Lifestyle

Researcher argues the pronouns on email signatures are killing people via climate change

0
The theory has some obvious big flaws in it though.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

Dylan Mulvaney launches new podcast project

0
Their first guests were actor Joe Locke and Mulvaney's Dad Jim.
Culture

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

0
New music from Maris and Carline Kingsbury, Meg Washington, Perfume Genius and Aldous Harding, Kae Tempest, L'objectif and more.
History

On This Gay Day | Playwright Terrance McNally died in 2020

0
The playwright wrote many acclaimed works in theatre and film.
Lifestyle

Researcher argues the pronouns on email signatures are killing people via climate change

0
The theory has some obvious big flaws in it though.
Culture

Review | ‘Every Little Thing’ is truly inspirational

0
This documentary focusses on the rescue of hummingbirds.

Dylan Mulvaney launches new podcast project

OUTinPerth -
Their first guests were actor Joe Locke and Mulvaney's Dad Jim.
Read more

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

Graeme Watson -
New music from Maris and Carline Kingsbury, Meg Washington, Perfume Genius and Aldous Harding, Kae Tempest, L'objectif and more.
Read more

On This Gay Day | Playwright Terrance McNally died in 2020

OUTinPerth -
The playwright wrote many acclaimed works in theatre and film.
Read more
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture