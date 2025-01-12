Search
Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Patti LuPone joins ‘And Just Like That…’ for its third season

Culture

Broadway legend Patti LuPone is joining the cast of And Just Like That… for the show’s third season in an undisclosed role.

The Sex and the City spinoff is having some big cast changes in its third seasons with Sara Ramirez who played non-binary comedian Che Diaz not returning, also cut is Karen Pittman’s character of Dr Nia Wallace.

There’s no word yet on the character that Patti LuPone will play on the show, but the new season has been described as one in which the characters of Miranda, Carrie and Charlotte all face new challenges.

Last year Patti LuPone appeared as Lilia Calderu in the series Agatha All Along and also made a return to Broadway in the play The Roommate alongside Mia Farrow.

She also toured Australia but sadly was not able to make across to Perth. OUTinPerth editor Graeme Watson interviewed the star for Frooty Magazine.

 Patti LuPone attends The Olivier Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England, 17th April 2019 (Shutterstock / Fed Duval).

Producers on And Just Like That… have described the exit of Che Diaz being expected because the character’s story arc had come to its natural end – (also the character was winning polls as most annoying character on television). The departure of Pittman from the cast has been attributed to scheduling conflicts with the actor also appearing on Yellowstone and Morning Wars.

Alongside the arrival of LuPone there will also be other new faces including Law and Order star Mehcad Brooks, Logan Marshall Green and Rosie O’Donnell.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

