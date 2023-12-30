Paula Abdul files sexual assault claim against Idol boss Nigel Lythgoe

Pop singer and TV personality Paula Abdul has filed a lawsuit alleging she sexually assaulted by her American Idol boss Nigel Lythgoe.

The claim, reported by TMZ, alleges that Abdul was assaulted by Lythgoe on multiple occasions when she worked on the hit TV shows American Idol and So You Think You Can Dance.

Abdul worked on American Idol alongside judges Simon Cowell and Randy Jackson from 2002 until 2009. She worked as a judge on So You Think You Can Dance from 2015 to 2016, and also appeared on the Australian version of the show.

Lythgoe, a British television producer, found success with the UK show Pop Idol in 2001 and later moved across the Atlantic to create the US version of the show. Prior to his television career he worked as a dancer and choreographer. He served as a producer and as one of the judges on So You Think You Can Dance.

According to the claim filed in a Los Angeles court, on one occasion Lythgoe allegedly pinned Abdul against the wall of a lift and tried to kiss her, while groping her body. The singer says when the lift doors opened, she fled to her room.

On another occasions Abdul says she was invited to Lythgoe’s house to discuss work opportunities, but he forced himself on top of her on the couch, allegedly telling her they would make a great power couple. Abdul said she pushed him off and immediately left.

The singer says while she reported the incidents to her representatives, she decided not to make a formal complaint at the time as she feared it would lead to her losing her employment.

Abdul is taking action against Lythgoe, 19 Entertainment and Fremantle Media North America for sexual assault and battery, sexual harassment, gender violence and negligence.

OUTinPerth has reached out to Fremantle Media and 19 Entertainment for comment.

