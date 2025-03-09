Pauline Hanson says she’ll push again for transgender inquiry

Senator Pauline Hanson has announced that she’ll push for a parliamentary inquiry despite her many previous attempts being voted down.

The One Nation leader announced her plan last week after being featured in a Sky News documentary that put forth arguments against transgender women being included in sport.

Appearing again on Sky News on Sunday evening Senator Hanson told the Danica and James show that despite many previous attempts where she’d previously failed to get support for an inquiry, she would be trying again when parliament resumes.

Senator Pauline Hanson.

“I have tried about six times already to have an inquiry into it all.” Senator Hanson said, recalling that in the last session she’d attempted to call an inquiry on transgender women’s participation in sport.

“You’ve got these progressives in the Liberal party. You’ve got Bragg, Kovacic, Hume and also the other one from Tasmania – Corbett. These are the progressives in the Liberal party who won’t vote for a senate inquiry into it.”

Making a bold claim the senator said diversity and inclusion initiatives were destroying the human race.

“We’ve allowed this diversity and inclusion to actually destroy us as a human race, and what we describe as male and female.” Senator Hanson said.

“The feminists have pushed it that ‘women are equal’, well we’ve allowed now for them to play in women’s sports, they’re more stronger in strength. You can’t change from being a male at birth to being a female.” Senator Hanson said.

The One Nation leader then set off on a rant against transgender women.

“You may take your hormones, you may take the treatments that you want to, but you’ll never change to be a female. You’ll always have the characteristics making you a male, so why don’t we acknowledge that. If you want to go set up your own team – transgender, LGBTQI, I don’t care whoever you want with it, leave the women alone.

“You’re cheats, you’re nothing but cheats,” the senator continued. “You know damn well that you can’t, you’re only doing it through nastiness, and you know damn well that you’re using your transgender as a reason to play in women’s sports and against women, you know they can’t compete with you. You’re cheats.”

Host James MacPherson said “everybody” knew that what the senator said was true, and he hoped she’d put forward her inquiry call a seventh and eighth time as well.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese recently shared that he had been planning to call the federal election, but the plans had been pushed back due to cyclone in Queensland and northern New South Wales. The election will now take place sometime in May.

This means parliament will return for a budget session from April 7th, but Senator Hanson would most likely have to wait until after the election to have another go and putting her plan into action.