Paulini and Tim Campbell team up for an 80’s party

Two of Australia’s favourite singers are teaming up for a tour that’s guaranteed to be a mountain of fun. Paulini and Tim Campbell are celebrating the 1980s.

The pair will be hitting the road in 2026 with a massive 26 dates on their schedule and a live band primed to bring much-loved 80s classics to life.

For the first time on stage together, Paulini and Tim will deliver the ultimate 80s soundtrack, promising a fusing of dazzling vocals, dynamic arrangements, and irresistible charisma.

From synth-pop hits and soaring ballads to unforgettable movie anthems, expect a setlist spanning Madonna, Lionel Richie, Whitney Houston, Bon Jovi, Prince, INXS and much more. It will be the very music that lit up MTV and filled mixtapes around the world.

Paulini and Tim Campbell photographed by Andrew Raszevski.

Renowned for her powerhouse vocals and commanding stage presence, Paulini has built a career that shines across pop and musical theatre. From Australian Idol to her solo hits, the Young Divas, to leading roles in The Bodyguard and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, Paulini now steps into the spotlight to unleash her inner 80s diva.

“The 80s were fearless, full of big songs, bold fashion and pure emotion. These are the songs I grew up with and still belt out today. To share them live with Tim and audiences nationwide is going to be extraordinary,” Paulini said.

Equally beloved for his decades of stage and TV performances, Tim Campbell brings his trademark energy and charm, together with his lifelong love of the era. Following acclaimed sell out tours with husband Anthony Callea, Campbell is also is ready to bring his passion for the 80s to life.

“This era gave us some of the greatest anthems ever written. Performing them with my good friend Paulini is going to be electric. Expect all the classic 80s hits we all love, plenty of laughs and the ultimate 80s party atmosphere,” he said.

Campbell’s love of the decade is well known, on his High School Disco album he covered songs by The Romantics, John Mellencamp, Simple Minds, Madonna, Roxette, George Michael, Kenny Loggins, and The Knack.

While his 2018 record Electrifying 80s was all about the music of British producers Stock Aitken and Waterman – it includes hits by Dead or Alive, Rick Astley, Bananarama, Jason Donovan, Mel and Kim and Kylie Minogue.

There’s even one song that both Paulini and Tim Campbell have both recorded – Donna Summer’s 1989 classic This Time I Know It’s for Real.

The tour kicks off on 20th March 20267 in Frankston Victoria before playing shows in New South Wales, Queensland, ACT, and South Australia.

The final leg of their tour will bring them to WA for three shows that will see them play Mandurah, Perth and Bunbury. Tickets are on sale now.

Friday 20 March – Frankston Arts Centre VIC

Friday 27 March – Evan Theatre, Penrith NSW

Saturday 28 March – The Pavilion, Sutherland NSW

Friday 17 April – Costa Hall, Geelong VIC

Saturday 18 April – Lighthouse Theatre, Warrnambool VIC

Friday 24 April – Townsville Civic Theatre QLD

Saturday 25 April – Cairns Performing Arts Centre QLD

Friday 1 May – Newcastle Civic Theatre NSW

Saturday 2 May – C.ex Coffs Harbour NSW

Friday 8 May – Bunjil Place, Narre Warren VIC

Saturday 9 May – Melbourne Recital Centre 2pm & 7.30pm VIC

Friday 15 May – The Tivoli, Brisbane QLD

Saturday 16 May – Canberra Theatre Centre ACT

Friday 22 May – Ulumbarra Theatre, Bendigo VIC

Saturday 23 May – Albury Entertainment Centre NSW

Friday 29 May – Twin Towns, Coolangatta QLD

Saturday 30 May – The Events Centre, Caloundra QLD

Friday 5 June – Norwood Concert Hall, Adelaide SA

Friday 12 June – Wendouree Centre P. Arts, Ballarat VIC

Saturday 13 June – West Gippsland Arts Centre, Warragul VIC

Friday 19 June – Gippsland Performing Arts Centre, Traralgon VIC

Saturday 20 June – The Round, Nunawading VIC

Thursday 25 June – Mandurah Performing Arts Centre WA

Friday 26 June – Astor Theatre, Perth WA

Saturday 27 June – Bunbury Entertainment Centre WA