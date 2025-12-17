Peach PRC announces debut album will be out in 2026

Peach PRC has announced her debut album Porcelain will be released on Friday March 20th and is available to pre-order and pre-save from today.

The highly anticipated Porcelain album marks a moment of transition for the performer, whose real name is Sharlee Jade ‘Shaylee’ Curnow.

“I’m in the middle of becoming someone else,” Peach says. “The last time I did that was years ago, when I became Peach Porcelain from Shaylee, and entered into the world of stripping and everything that came with that. Now, it feels like I’m in another porcelain stage.”

The singer says Porcelain is an apt title for her album; the ceramic might have a reputation for being fragile, but in reality, porcelain is incredibly durable, incredibly strong.

The announcement arrives alongside the release of the album’s second single Out Loud and news Peach PRC will be performing at ABC’s annual New Year’s Eve concert and fireworks celebration on Dec 31st, broadcasted live on ABC TV from Sydney Opera House’s Northern Boardwalk.

Shares Peach PRC, “everything about the way I wrote Out Loud, down to the intonation and the drum pattern, was to make it feel desperate. Sometimes I’m writing from a very naive and human place because I want to remember how it felt. I don’t want to look back on a song about how I know deep down that a closeted relationship can’t last, that I’m accepting that with maturity and moving on, when really I’m holding on, stamping my feet, crying in anguish and refusing to accept that my love could be doomed.

“I don’t want it to be self-delusion or blind faith; I want to believe that despite thousands of love stories like mine throughout history that all ended the same way, somehow mine is different, because it has to be. “ she said.

Peach PRC has previously spoken about her sexuality. In 2021 she appeared on Abbie Chatfield’s podcast and spoke about her sexuality.

“Every gay person I knew, or bi person, was like ‘yeah I always knew. I’ve known it since I was little.’ I don’t remember knowing from a young age that I liked girls.” she said, sharing that awareness of her sexuality came later in life. In 2022 she described herself as a lesbian.

Peach PRC will be heading out on tour in 2026 including a show in Perth in March.

Thursday 12 March – Palace Foreshore, Melbourne

Friday 13 March – AEC Theatre, Adelaide

Sunday 15 March – Hordern Pavillion, Sydney

Thursday 19 March – Cultural Forecourt, Brisbane

Saturday 21 March – Ice Cream Factory, Perth

Saturday 28 March – Shed 6, Wellington

Wednesday 29 March – Powerstation, Auckland

For all ticket and touring information here