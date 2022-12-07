Peaches adds second Perth Festival show after selling out initial date

Provocative musician Peaches is bringing her The Teaches of Peaches Tour to Perth in 2023 as part of the Perth Festival.

An iconic feminist musician, producer, director and performance artist, Peaches has spent more than two decades pushing boundaries and breaking barriers, dramatically altering the landscape of popular culture as she forged a bold, sexually progressive path that’s opened the doors for countless others to follow.

Through music, art, film, theatre, television and books, she has upended stereotypes and embraced taboos, challenging social norms and patriarchal power structures while championing LGBTQ+ rights and issues of gender and sexual identity with biting wit and fearless originality.

At her live performances, Peaches turns the stage into her personal playground. With outrageous costuming and provocative choreography, it’s been described as a show you will not want to miss.

In her two-decade long career Peaches has released many memorable albums including Fancypants Hoodlum, The Teaches of Peaches, Fatherfucker, Impeach My Bush, I Feel Cream and Rub.

Tickets are available for Peaches second show at The Rechabite, Monday 27 February.

Image: Hadley Hudson

