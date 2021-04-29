Perth AIDS Candlelight Vigil will take place on Sunday 16th May

The annual AIDS Candlelight Memorial will take place on Sunday 16th May 2021.

Everyone is invited to join the important international event which provides a moment to remember all the people we’ve lost to HIV/AIDS over the decades, and the ongoing fight to eradicate the virus.

It is an opportunity to honour those who dedicated their lives to helping people living with and affected by HIV and continue to mobilise our communities in solidarity.

People living with HIV started the International AIDS Candlelight Memorial in 1983 and our communities choose to keep it going, because there are 38 million people living with HIV today.

The Candlelight Memorial serves as an important intervention for coming together to build our community while breaking down barriers of stigma and discrimination, giving hope to new generations & providing the opportunity to promote HIV Prevention Strategies such as #UEQUALSU, HIV Undetectable = HIV Untransmittable & PrEP + Condoms = Safer Sex.

The gathering will be held at the WA AIDS Memorial in Robertson Park, North Perth. People are asked to gather at 5:45pm, for a ceremony that begins at 6:00pm.

