Perth artist Project Bexx releases new tune ‘Thicc’

Perth-based electronic producer, DJ and performance artist Project BEXX has a new song titled Thicc out today. Described as an “empowering, sweat-inducing single paired with a heart-rate raising music video that’s a middle finger salute to toxic social constructs around body image.”

Since launching Project BEXX last year the electronic musician has scored some spots supporting huge Australian artists including Tame Impala and Pond, as well as winning the coveted WAM award for Best Live Electronic Act 2021.

Here’s how the media release describes the new tune; “Engulfed in a convulsing party-starter beat, Thicc is an instant bop as BEXX uses dangerously sugary vocals to voice her powerful message of self-love with snappy lyrical hooks. Moving effortlessly between playful vocal deliveries and a stronger, sassy tone, BEXX is as wild as she is bold in a song that is both light-heartedly fun and extremely important.”

BEXX says the video has an important message about body image.

“All people deserve to have a positive relationship with their body image, regardless of how society and popular culture view ideal shape/size/look. I wrote this song because I have been fighting with this struggle my whole life. Writing this song was at first just a healing and inspiring act for myself.

“Thicc is for all the people who have had issues with their body in the past, and are OVER IT. It is an anthem for self-love and I just hope it brings that sense of empowerment to anyone who hears it.”

Project BEXX’s new single Thicc will be launched on Friday, 3rd September at The Rechabite in Perth.

