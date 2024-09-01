Search
Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Perth care worker jailed over sexual assault of 83-year-old man

News

An aged care worker in Perth has been jailed for two years after he sexually assaulted an elderly man in his care.

During his sentencing hearing earlier this week his lawyer argued that his strict Catholic upbringing in Kenya had forced him to repress his homosexuality.

James Ng’Ang’A Irungu pleaded guilty to three counts of indecently dealing with an incapable person. He was arrested in March this year, the day after the offences occurred.

He was employed as a carer via the National Disability Insurance Scheme, and also worked at several aged care facilities in Perth. His victim has since died.

Irungu will be eligible for parole after one year, but he will face deportation from Australia upon release.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

