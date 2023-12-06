Perth Festival Writer’s Weekend have shared their exciting 2024 program

One of the highlights of the Perth Festival is the Writer’s Weekend which has unleash a packed program of panels, workshops, readings, performances and conversations.

The Perth Festival Writers Weekend rolls out from Friday 23rd to Sunday 25th February 2024 at the State Library of WA. A special pre-weekend program will also see special sessions at the City of Perth Library, Perth Town Hall and Centre For Stories whet festival goers’ appetites from Tuesday 20th February.

Highlights include performances, conversations and a songwriting masterclass with Deborah Conway and Willy Zygier. While there will also be a spotlight on Pulitzer Prize-winning American author Jane Smiley.

There will be workshops with Gunflower author Laura Jean McKay and Singapore-based poet and essayist Mok Zining, and a discussion and screening of the powerful Netflix documentary The Last Daughter with First Nations author Brenda Matthews.

There will be a series of panels featuring some of Australia’s finest authors, poets and journalists such as 2023 Miles Franklin winner Shankari Chandran, Christos Tsiolkas, A.J. Betts, Holden Sheppard, James Foley, Isobel Bevis, Natasha Lester, Rachel Johns, Chemutai Glasheen, Niki Savva, Madison Godfrey, Anthony De Ceglie and many others.

The State Library Story Place will be filled with activations for children, with fun activities and readings from authors and comic makers including Nathan Viney, Tracey Dembo, Sarah Searle, Rebecca M Newman, Kylie Howarth, Tamara Moss and Meg Caddy.

Throughout the weekend, there will be a Boffins pop-up bookstore with author signings, a Literary Lounge Bar, serving delicious meals and beverages and Writers Centre Corner.

“The Writing WA curatorial team have come up with an exciting and thrillingly diverse program offering something for everyone,” said Writing WA CEO and PFWW Artistic Director, Will Yeoman.

“Not only is working with partners Perth Festival and the State Library of WA a pleasure and a privilege; the unique structure of the core program – Convergence and Divergence – guarantees fun and frisson in equal measure with stories that will make you laugh, cry, cheer, gasp or simply sit in stunned silence.”

For full program details and to purchase tickets, visit perthfestival.com.au

Graeme Watson

