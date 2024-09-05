Search
Perth International Burlesque Festival heads into the spotlight this October

Culture

The Perth International Burlesque Festival promises to bring unparalleled International and Australian burlesque, cabaret and variety performers to Perth and regional Western Australia this October and November.

Margo Mayhem will visit Perth this October.

Hosted by internationally acclaimed hilarious drag queen BeBe Gunn, promoters say your eyes will feast on a stunning array of performers including the US headliners, Samson Night and Margo Mayhem.

The shows will also be filled with heaps of local talent showcasing the very best WA has to offer, including never before seen acts and world-wide debuts from some of the most celebrated burlesque stars on earth.

Get a head start on the action with the Peep Show – Charity Student Showcase at The Court Hotel on Thursday 27th of September.

The opening night event The Tease Factory will be held at The Court on 11th October, followed by the Club Burlesque Gala in the Health Leger Theatre at the State Theatre of WA the following night. Afterwards the party will continue on at the Glitter Crash Afterparty being held at Connections Nightclub.

The performers will then head to regional WA with an appearance in Geraldton on 19th October and the Queens Park Theatre, and then a final show in Albany at the Albany Port Theatre on 9th November.

Did the government decision on the census give us the “nastiness” anyway?

Graeme Watson -
OPINION Almost two weeks after the Albanese government announced it would be dumping the long-promised questions about sexuality and gender identity from the census debate...
Read more

R U OK? It’s a question that can be asked any day.

OUTinPerth -
R U OK? is calling on LGBTIQ+ communities and allies to ask R U OK? Any Day, because life happens every day.
Read more

Young playwrights will see their fresh work produced

Graeme Watson -
Two young playwrights will get to see their work realised at The Blue Room.
Read more

