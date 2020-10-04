Perth International Jazz Festival will be in November

Perth International Jazz Festival has announced its 2020 event is going ahead on Friday 6th to Sunday 8th November with a weekend of world-class jazz to bring this year’s festival and Perth city to life.

With more family-friendly and free community events than ever before including a Jazz Parade and a Jazz Picnic in the Park; ticketed top-class performances from expats Linda May Han Oh and Tal Cohen – who have returned to Perth from the US to escape COVID-19; a swingin’ 1920s-style Cotton Club Dance Party and an intimate Jazz Dinner and more, the festival promises great music to hear and experience across the three days.

Festival Director Dr. Mace Francis said planning this year’s event has been a wild ride in these unprecedented times.

“It’s with great pleasure and, honestly, sheer delight that we we’re able to present the 2020 Perth International Jazz Festival,” he said. “There has been a lot of changes that have had to happen, but at our core we want to give you a weekend of the very best jazz that we can.”

The Perth International Jazz Festival will return to the Perth Cultural Centre for its eighth annual event utilising The Rechabite as the Festival Hub. This venue gives audiences the chance to experience as much of the ticketed program as they can by easily moving from the main hall to the Goodwill Club in the basement.

The Friday night will feature a completely free night in the State Theatre Courtyard in collaboration with RTRFM 92.1, leading into free day time concerts at Northbridge Piazza on the Saturday and Sunday, as well as the Jazz Picnic in the Park event on Sunday in Hyde Park.

The artist-in-conversations events will this year be at the Alex Hotel, where audiences can hear artists speak about their work and lives, and The Ellington Jazz Club will also present a weekend program including the infamous Jam Sessions.

The festival is the only dedicated international jazz festival in Western Australia. The brain-child of the late Associate Professor Graham Wood, in its first year it ranked fourth in Time Out’s ‘Top 7 Australian Jazz Festivals’.

The artists scheduled to appear at this year’s festival include Allira Wilson & Harry Mitchell: The Music of Paul Simon, Artemis Orchestra, Brass Party, Chris McNulty, Cotton Club Dance Party with the 950 Express & Oz Big Band, Gina Williams & Guy Ghouse, Harry Mitchell Quintet, Jamie Oehlers Double Drummer Band, Jayden Blockley Trio, Jazz Parade Joshua Nicholls Plus 7, Kate Pass Kohesia Ensemble, Linda May Han Oh & Fabian Almazan Duo, Linda May Han Oh with WAYJO, Lucy Iffla Quartet, MELVE, MI7 with Libby Hammer, MLC Jazz Orchestra, Namora Nonet, Riffz2000, Sassafras, Swinging at The Savoy, Tal Cohen Quartet, The Amnesiacs (Radiohead Big Band), TLC Trio, Tom O’Halloran Trio – Axiom Tonic, WAAPA Brazilian Ensemble, WAAPA Ensemble (4th Year) WAAPA Jazz Choir + Big Band: Basie to Beyonce, WAYJO MinterEllison Monday Night Orchestra, and the WAYJO Tuesday Night Orchestra.

Find out more at their website.

Source: Media Release

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.