Perth Pride Choir celebrate 30 years of singing proudly



The Perth Pride Choir are celebrating three decades of celebrating our community through song and sharing their love of music.

The community chorus is made up of people of all level of experience, connected by their love of music. Now, they’re marking a milestone with a special exhibition at the City of Vincent Library.

Their annual concert has become an unmissable affair, year after year putting on an uplifting shows that also have a lot to say.

The group have seen a number of outstanding achievements across almost three decades, including their performance at Sydney Opera House in 2002 as backup for k.d. lang in celebration of the International Gay Games and Cultural Festival, and starring in their own documentary; Singing For Our One True Heart.

Celebrate Thirty Years of Singing Proudly at the City of Vincent Library from Thursday 17 November.

