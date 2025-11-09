Perth Pride Choir get ready to celebrate ‘Divas & Drama Queens’

It’s one of the best LGBTIQA+ community events of the year, the Perth Pride Choir’s end of year concert.

This year the event is titled Divas & Drama Queens, and promised to feature everything from Puccini to Pink. The show will also have dashes of Barbra Streisand, Lady Gaga, and the three B’s of Bowie, Bronski Beat and Beyonce.

The show will be all about the Divas and Drama Queens who have inspired us through the years and will see the choir take on tunes by Annie Lennox, Aretha Franklin, Elton John and George Michael, plus works by Taylor Swift, Whitney Houston, and more.

The annual event is incredibly popular and always sells out, so this year they’re expanding and have added a third show to their schedule.

The fabulous festivities will not take place on Friday 5th and Saturday 6th of December, with two evening shows, and a Saturday matinee.

Tickets are on sale now.