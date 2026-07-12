Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Perth Pride Choir have a quiz night to raise funds for Out & Loud

Community

The Perth Pride Choir is inviting everyone to their next fundraiser, a Quiz Night on Saturday 15 August.

Bring your best quiz nous, your community vibes and gather your friends & family!

- Advertisement -

Tables of eight will compete in quiz rounds covering a wide range of topics such as queer icons, music, body and general knowledge. There will also be table games, a silent auction, a raffle and licensed bar.

No BYO alcohol is allowed but you can bring your own snacks. All proceeds to support Out & Loud – an international LGBTIQA+ Choral Festival that will be held at UWA in November 2026.

The event will take place at the Royal Park Hall in West Pert and tickets are on sale now.

Latest

Culture

Bret Easton Ellis novel ‘The Shards’ has been adapted to a TV series

0
Bret Easton Ellis's acclaimed novel The Shards arrives on Disney+ as a star-studded television adaptation.
Culture

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

0
This week we take a listen to new tracks from Tullara, Jason Sweeney, Jungle, Peking Duk, Cain Culto and SZN4.
History

On This Gay Day | ‘Hello Dolly’ actor Danny Lockin was born

0
Danny Lockin was violently murdered in 1977.
Culture

Head to Boundless Books to meet author Fiona Wilkes

0
Western Australian author Fiona Wilkes will be be appearing at Boundless Books in Leederville on Monday 13 July.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

Bret Easton Ellis novel ‘The Shards’ has been adapted to a TV series

0
Bret Easton Ellis's acclaimed novel The Shards arrives on Disney+ as a star-studded television adaptation.
Culture

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

0
This week we take a listen to new tracks from Tullara, Jason Sweeney, Jungle, Peking Duk, Cain Culto and SZN4.
History

On This Gay Day | ‘Hello Dolly’ actor Danny Lockin was born

0
Danny Lockin was violently murdered in 1977.
Culture

Head to Boundless Books to meet author Fiona Wilkes

0
Western Australian author Fiona Wilkes will be be appearing at Boundless Books in Leederville on Monday 13 July.
Community

How well do you know Heartstopper?

0
Head to Connections Nightclub in August for a Heartstopper Trivia Night!

Bret Easton Ellis novel ‘The Shards’ has been adapted to a TV series

OUTinPerth -
Bret Easton Ellis's acclaimed novel The Shards arrives on Disney+ as a star-studded television adaptation.
Read more

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

Graeme Watson -
This week we take a listen to new tracks from Tullara, Jason Sweeney, Jungle, Peking Duk, Cain Culto and SZN4.
Read more

On This Gay Day | ‘Hello Dolly’ actor Danny Lockin was born

OUTinPerth -
Danny Lockin was violently murdered in 1977.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture