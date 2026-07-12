Perth Pride Choir have a quiz night to raise funds for Out & Loud

The Perth Pride Choir is inviting everyone to their next fundraiser, a Quiz Night on Saturday 15 August.

Bring your best quiz nous, your community vibes and gather your friends & family!

- Advertisement -

Tables of eight will compete in quiz rounds covering a wide range of topics such as queer icons, music, body and general knowledge. There will also be table games, a silent auction, a raffle and licensed bar.



No BYO alcohol is allowed but you can bring your own snacks. All proceeds to support Out & Loud – an international LGBTIQA+ Choral Festival that will be held at UWA in November 2026.

The event will take place at the Royal Park Hall in West Pert and tickets are on sale now.