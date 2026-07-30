Madonna to perform at WorldPride in Amsterdam

Madonna is scheduled to perform at WorldPride in Amsterdam on 1 August, following the success of her latest album, Confessions II.

The singer teased the appearance on her Instagram Stories, posting: “Ik Heb Iets Waar Ik Over Wil Praten”, which translates as “I have something I want to talk about”, a line from her hit song Bring Your Love.

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In a follow-up post, she wrote: “Iedereen hier is een kunstwerk”, which translates as “Everyone here is a work of art”, a line from the song Danceteria. The accompanying post stated that Madonna would appear on 1 August alongside Honey Dijon, Stuart Price and other special guests.

WorldPride is taking place in Amsterdam from 25 July to 8 August. Since the inaugural WorldPride event in Rome in 2000, the celebration has also been hosted in Jerusalem (2006), London (2012), Toronto (2014), Madrid (2017), New York (2019), Copenhagen-Malmö (2021), Sydney (2023), Washington (2025) and now Amsterdam.

WorldPride elevates existing Pride festivals and attracts a larger international audience. It has also generated significant economic benefits for host cities. It was estimated that the Sydney event contributed an additional $664 million to the New South Wales economy beyond the normal impact of the annual Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.

Since its release, Madonna’s Confessions II has topped charts in Australia, France, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and several other countries. The album has been issued in multiple formats, including cassette and vinyl, as well as seven different editions on streaming services.