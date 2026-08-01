The Shards shares a new trailer giving more glimpses of the upcoming series

The Shards has shared a third trailer for the upcoming series, offering additional glimpses of the adaptation of the Bret Easton Ellis novel. The latest trailer also appears to reference a scene associated with one of the cast members’ family connections.

The psychological horror series will arrive on Disney+ in early August, with new episodes released weekly. The cast includes Igby Rigney as a young Bret Easton Ellis, while Homer Gere plays Robert Mallory, the mysterious new student at the elite prep school Bret attends.

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Susan Reynolds is played by Kaia Gerber. Gerber is the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, while Homer Gere is the son of actors Richard Gere and Carey Lowell. In the early 1990s, Richard Gere and Cindy Crawford were married for four years before the births of their children.

References to the past are not limited to the casting. The latest trailer includes a brief shot of a character hanging upside down from a ceiling while performing sit-ups. A similar scene of Gere performing the exercise appeared in promotional material for his early starring role in the 1980 film American Gigolo.

The Shards vs American Gigolo.

The Shards was initially serialised by Ellis as an audiobook through his podcast before being published as a novel in 2023. The story follows a group of teenagers at an elite Los Angeles prep school against the backdrop of a serial killer targeting young women.

Ellis is best known for novels including American Psycho, Less Than Zero, Glamorama, The Informers, Lunar Park, The Rules of Attraction, and Imperial Bedrooms. Several of his works have previously been adapted for film.

Ellis took a lengthy break from fiction between the release of Imperial Bedrooms in 2010 and The Shards in 2023. At approximately 590 pages, it is his longest novel. The television series is being produced by Ellis alongside prolific producer Ryan Murphy.

The Shards will arrive on Disney+ on 6 August.