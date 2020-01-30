Perth Pythons celebrate award nomination ahead of Have A Go Day

On Sunday February 2nd The Perth Pythons Hockey Club host their first Have A Go Day for 2020. Their Have A Go Days have been a regular fixture over the past 3 years aimed at introducing people to field hockey as well as the club’s culture of inclusion, diversity and fun.

Pythons President and Head Coach Reid Smith said, “A lot of our members joined after coming to one of our Have A Go Days. In fact nearly 80% of the Pythons had never played hockey before joining the club. The afternoon is packed full of fun activities which introduce people to the basic skills of hockey in a relaxed and welcoming environment.”

“We also have a free BBQ afterwards which allows all the new players to mingle and meet our current members”.

The Perth LGBT+ sporting landscape has exploded with many new offerings over the last few years and the Perth Pythons are proud to be one of the first to establish themselves in this field back in 2016.

They’ve also inspired Hockey Australia to become a full member of Pride in Sport along with fellow national sporting organisations such as the AFL, Tennis Australia and Cricket Australia. The cooperation between grass roots clubs like the Pythons and their national sporting organisation has helped progress inclusion in sports in a relatively short period of time, but there’s still a long way to go to stamp out homophobia and transphobia in Australian sport.

The Python’s leadership has been acknowledged recently by Hockey WA who nominated The Pythons for the RAC Sports West Awards where they were recently announced as a finalist in the RAC Insurance Community Club of the Year category.

Hockey WA CEO Stu Gilsenan said “The Pythons have set a great example for inclusion in sport and in the process helped introduce a whole new generation of people to the game of hockey. We’re excited to see what they get up to next and will continue to support them.”

The RAC SportsWest Awards are WA’s premier sporting awards, held at Optus Stadium on February 13th 2020. The Pythons are one of three finalists in the RAC Insurance Community Club of the Year category.

The Perth Pythons Have A Go Day will take place at UWA Hockey club in Mount Claremont at 4:30pm – 6:30pm. For more information please visit the Perth Pythons’ website or Facebook page.

